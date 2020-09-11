In their second meeting of the young season, varsity soccer teams from Sun Valley Community School and Hailey’s Wood River High School were happy to clash again Tuesday on a cool Hailey day.
Senior Christine Estep tallied her 64th career Cutthroat goal late in the first half and the Sun Valley girls (2-0-0) held on for a 1-0 non-conference win over Wood River (1-2-0).
Coach Kelly Feldman of SVCS said, “The Wolverines missed a penalty kick that would have equalized early in the second half. Big saves by Cutthroat goalkeeper Julia Ott and excellent defending preserved the Cutthroat win.”
SVCS “Player of the Game” was sophomore Anika Vandenburgh.
Wood River coach Tanner Riley said, “The girls worked very hard to implement what we’ve been practicing. The game was a big turning point for what we’re capable of as a team. We’re creating a new dynamic on the field.”
In Tuesday’s boys’ game, Wood River scored twice in the first nine minutes and built a 4-1 halftime lead that stood up in the second half, with SVCS goalkeeper Blake Currey (10 saves) making a series of fine stops after intermission.
Wolverine scorers were junior midfielder Heron Barriga, from senior Isaac Esparza at seven minutes; sophomore defender Juan Ortiz with a 30-yard blast at nine minutes, fed by Esparza; Esparza himself from 22 yards at 16 minutes; and senior Bryan Flores on a nice cross from junior Fernando Reyes in the 38th minute.
“Man of the Match” for SVCS was senior co-captain Caelin Bradshaw, who shook off a first-half ankle injury to return and become the best player on the field after half.
Wood River keeper Atzel Jimenez had to be alert to make five of his six saves in the second half when the Bradshaw-led Cutthroats picked up their attack. For the game, Wood River outshot SVCS by an 18-7 margin.
SVCS teams will finally have High Desert Soccer Conference games Saturday, Sept. 12 at Declo, the girls’ varsity playing at 11 a.m. and the boys at 1 p.m.
The Wood River girls will host Burley Wednesday, Sept. 16 at Homer Field, the varsity teams clashing at 4:30 p.m.
