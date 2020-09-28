Members of the Wood River Jewish Community are fasting and holding online services today until sundown for Yom Kippur, the last of the “Ten Days of Awe” celebrated by Jews each year.
Yom Kippur is being observed from sundown Sunday to sundown Monday and is considered the holiest day of the year in Judaism. It is a high holiday that follows Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.
“This is the most important day of the year for us,” said WRJC member Marty Lyon. “A day of atonement.”
Lyon said the 25-hour fast is a time when individuals reflect on forgiveness for any misdeeds of the previous year.
“It is a time of internal personal reflection,” Lyon said. “A time to consider what are the highest ideals of our shared humanity.”
Yom Kippur ends at sundown with a traditional breaking of the fast with breakfast foods such as bagels, spreads and eggs dishes.
For more information, visit the Wood River Jewish Community's website at www.wrjc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In