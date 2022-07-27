Wood River Community YMCA (copy)

The YMCA Classic is the Wood River Y’s primary fundraiser.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

The Wood River YMCA Classic returns Saturday, July 30, for the 24th consecutive year with live music and a live auction.

This year, items on the block include a farm-to-table dinner for 12 by Big Lost Beef, a trip to Seattle for two and a package of 12 magnum wine bottles, among other items. A seat costs $375 and includes drinks and dinner.

The event will feature live music from the Jeff Crosby Band, which was formed in Idaho and now tours nationally.

