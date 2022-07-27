The Wood River YMCA Classic returns Saturday, July 30, for the 24th consecutive year with live music and a live auction.
This year, items on the block include a farm-to-table dinner for 12 by Big Lost Beef, a trip to Seattle for two and a package of 12 magnum wine bottles, among other items. A seat costs $375 and includes drinks and dinner.
The event will feature live music from the Jeff Crosby Band, which was formed in Idaho and now tours nationally.
“The Classic is our most important fundraising event of the year and allows us to bring together many close friends of the Y, both new and old,” said Development Director Mike Wolter. “This is our chance to showcase the important work the Y is doing to help members of our community through children’s summer education, after-school programming, water safety, chronic disease programming and overall health and wellness.”
The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and will run late into the night. Contact Wolter at mwolter@woodriverymca.org to buy a ticket or for more information. ￼
