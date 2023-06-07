Carey High School kicked off graduation season in the Wood River Valley on Friday. Twenty five Panthers earned diplomas on June 2, including Katie Mecham, seen here looking back at the crowd during the ceremony. The Sun Valley Community School followed, sending off its senior class on Sunday. Silver Creek High School is up next on Thursday, June 8, with Wood River High School right behind on Friday. The Sage School wraps things up on Saturday. For photos of the Carey and SVCS ceremonies—plus shots from other schools as they happen—go to www.mtexpress.com/gallery.
