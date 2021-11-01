The Wood River Women’s Foundation will begin accepting online applications for its 2022 grants cycle today, Monday, Nov. 1.
The WRWF offers grants whose values vary between $5,000 and $20,000 to nonprofit organizations. Applicants have until Wednesday, Dec. 1, to submit the necessary materials. Grants will be awarded in June 2022.
“After a challenging 2021, we are grateful to our members for their philanthropic contributions that make this 2022 cycle of our grants possible,” said Foundation President Terri Bullock. “During our lifespan of service to Blaine County, the WRWF has awarded $3.2 million to 66 nonprofits in more than 170 grants. We are more committed than ever in our support of the nonprofits that serve our community.
"The amount of funding available each year depends on the number of women who collectively contribute into the pool. All women in the community are welcome to join us in working towards positive change in our community."
Organizations and individuals can find the proper application documents under the “Apply for a Grant” tab on the Foundation’s website, www.woodriverwomensfoundation.org. For more information contact Jill Grossman, Communications Committee Chair, jill@graybirdfoundation.org.
