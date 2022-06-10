After two years of drive-through pickup, the two weekly Wood River Farmers Markets are back in full force.
“It just keeps getting better every year,” Plowman said.
The Wood River Farmers Market kicks off its 2022 season Saturday, June 11, with the Hailey Market at Roberta McKercher Park, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Ketchum Market opens Tuesday, June 14, at the lower River Run parking lot at the base of Bald Mountain from 2-6 p.m.
All produce for the Wood River Farmers Markets (WRFM) is grown within 100 miles of the Wood River Valley.
“We need to start to rely on locally grown and produced products to be a more sustainable community,” WRFM Manager Sheila Plowman said. “With gas prices rising, the financial and environmental cost of shipping produce from California doesn’t make sense when we can support our local farmers and help the environment at the same time.”
Back in early spring, vendors applied to participate in the Farmers Market. Reselling items is not allowed.
Produce available includes meats, fish, honey, herbs, grains as well as value added products like homemade pies, juices, sorbet, kettle corn, chips, pastries, Mexican food meals, dog treats and CBD products. To round out the markets, there are beauty products, handmade clothing and jewelry, cut flowers, leather goods, wood works, stained glass and more.
Most of the markets will have live music for a festive atmosphere. A masseuse will even join. Sun Valley Resort will have the Bald Mountain gondola running daily all summer, so customers in Ketchum can add a Baldy adventure to their shopping day.
The Farmers Markets accommodate locals as well as tourists.
“Our variety of gift items and fresh ingredients offers something for everyone,” Plowman said
The markets will run until late September and early October. Keep an eye on the Wood River Market Facebook Page or Instagram for updates.
“Not only does it function as a fresh ‘grocery store,’ it is a place for community to gather with one another, have a cool drink, listen to some live music and catch up,” Plowman said. ￼
