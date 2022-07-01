Hawk vs. Eagle
Courtesy John Boydston

Sun Valley nature photographer John Boydston captured these two raptors dueling in the skies last week near the entrance to Silver Creek Preserve. The Swainson’s hawk, left—a classic Western species most often found on fenceposts and along irrigation canals—can be identified by its “white leading edge and dark trailing edge on the underwing” and “brown hood with white chin,” according to local bird expert Poo Wright-Pulliam. The fish-eating bald eagle, right, is unmistakable with its white head and hooked yellow beak. Boydston said the eagle initially flew away before he captured the birds in aerial combat. “For some reason, I pulled over just to make sure it wasn’t coming back, and sure enough it started coming back and looped around after I suspect [it saw] the hawk headed back towards the eagle’s tree,” he recalled. “There is probably a nest there—a rumor anyway. So I started [focusing] on the eagle as it got closer. Next thing I know, it’s catching up with the hawk.” Boydston continued: “I’ve been going to Silver Creek a few times a week, and am always hoping for a photo like this, but usually nada.” Courtesy John Boydston



