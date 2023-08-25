The final days to purchase discounted passes for the 2023-24 winter season from Sun Valley Resort are quickly approaching.
Reduced pricing on passes that offer varying access for skiing and snowboarding at Sun Valley and its partner resorts runs through Tuesday, Sept. 5.
- The Challenger Platinum pass, which includes unlimited access to Bald Mountain and Dollar Mountain at Sun Valley and to Snowbasin, Utah, as well as an Ikon Base Pass and the access it offers to other resorts. Adult passes cost $3,119.
- The Challenger pass, which includes unlimited access to Bald Mountain and Dollar Mountain at Sun Valley and to Snowbasin, Utah, but no Ikon Base Pass. Adult passes cost $2,699.
- The College pass, which provides unlimited access to Sun Valley’s two mountains, with no blackout dates, to full-time college students ages 18-29. The cost is $539.
- The Freedom Found pass, which includes access to Sun Valley’s two mountains from opening day through Dec. 15 and from March 18 through closing day, as well as 15 days from Dec. 16 through March 17. Pass holders can buy additional mid-winter tickets for a 50% discount. The cost is $1,849.
- The 15-Day Plus pass, which provides 15 days of skiing and riding at Bald and Dollar mountains with no blackout dates, plus 50% off the window rate of additional tickets. The cost is $1,529.
- The Early Late pass, which includes unlimited access at Bald and Dollar mountains from opening day through Dec. 15 and from March 18 through closing day. The pass also offers 30% off lift tickets at Snowbasin Resort in Utah. The cost is $539.
The resort also offers passes for Dollar Mountain access only.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In