The addition to the north side of the Guy Coles Skateboard Park in Ketchum is complete, wrapping with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday. The grass-roots expansion project was spearheaded by Tal Roberts.
Pictured left-right are Brendan Coyle, Sarah Leath, Jyerg Stauffacher, Larissa Dettaas, Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw, Tal Roberts, Gene Fairbrother, Nate Sheehan, Andy Gilbert and Ketchum Director of Recreation John Kearney.
For Gilbert, a longtime skatepark advocate, the addition was a good step for the Ketchum facility.
“It’s nice to see the next generation take the ball and run with it,” he said.
