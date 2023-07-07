23-07-07-fourth-of-july-roland-25.jpg
Express photo by Roland Lane

Hailey celebrated Independence Day with a star-spangled parade on Tuesday, part of the city’s hallmark July 4 pageantry. Chairs staked out prime spots on the Main Street days in advance of the big event, and crowds packed downtown on parade day to see the famed festivities. Express photographer Roland Lane was on the street, too, capturing this photo and many more. Head online to www.mtexpress.com/gallery for more of his favorite shots.

