Wendy Pabich seeks money for arctic research expedition

Local scientist and author Wendy Pabich has been invited to join Sea Women Expeditions next month to document the impacts of global climate change in the Arctic. She is raising money this month to make the trip possible.
The Tromsø area of northern Norway has long been a home to indigenous Sámi culture.
Canadian geoscientist, journalist and explorer Susan R. Eaton is heading up the expedition, which will include a team of 34 indigenous and nonindigenous women from nine countries. The group includes ocean explorers, scientists, artists, photographers, videographers, lawyers, historians, traditional knowledge holders, educators and scuba diving professionals.
Pabich was selected to the team for her work in science, science communication and women’s empowerment. She holds a Ph.D. in biogeochemistry and hydrology and an M.S. in coastal geology and worked both in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, and at the Duke Marine Lab in Beaufort, North Carolina. She’ll be leading a workshop during a Women’s Leadership Program and lending her skills in science, science communication and art to the overall effort.
“I am thrilled because it combines so many of my skills and passions, from science and exploration to working with women,” Pabich said. “It’s an integration of all that I do.”
Pabich is the author of “Taking on Water, How One Water Expert Challenged Her Inner Hypocrite, Reduced Her Water Footprint (without Sacrificing a Toasty Shower), and Found Nirvana.”
She needs to raise $10,000 by Nov. 1 for her voluntary participation in the expedition to Tromsø, the third largest urban area north of the Arctic Circle.
“This opportunity came about quickly, and I have a month to raise the funds to support my participation. I’d love to have the support of our valley,” Pabich said.
The expedition group will participate in a women’s leadership program in Tromsø, followed by an ocean research program that includes an eDNA water sampling program, a passive acoustic recording program with multi-directional hydrophones and a behavioral study to document interactions between snorkelers and orcas during the winter herring run. The expedition platform is the 47-meter MV Explorer, an oceanographic research vessel with an ice-reinforced hull.
Pabich said the group will snorkel among orcas during a herring migration. Members of the expedition will include First Nations women from Canada and Inuit women from Greenland, as well as indigenous Sámi from Norway and Sweden.
“So much of the work I am doing right now has to do with connecting women to waters in the wild, to themselves, to one another and to the planet,” Pabich said. “The indigenous [people] have all this deep wisdom and their voices are really important right now. The way women perceive the world and function tends to be more inclusive, generative and expansive.”
According to its website, Sea Women Expeditions, now in its 10th year, is working to “create a circumpolar network of Indigenous and non-Indigenous women leaders who will shape the future of the Arctic and our planet,” and envisions “equity for women, and their inclusion in the development of circumpolar policies on economic prosperity, science and technology, human rights, food security, and strategies to mitigate the impacts of societal change and climate change in a warming Arctic.”
