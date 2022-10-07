Wendy Pabich seeks money for arctic research expedition

Author and scientist Wendy Pabich is aiming for the Arctic.

Local scientist and author Wendy Pabich has been invited to join Sea Women Expeditions next month to document the impacts of global climate change in the Arctic. She is raising money this month to make the trip possible.

The Tromsø area of northern Norway has long been a home to indigenous Sámi culture.

Canadian geoscientist, journalist and explorer Susan R. Eaton is heading up the expedition, which will include a team of 34 indigenous and nonindigenous women from nine countries. The group includes ocean explorers, scientists, artists, photographers, videographers, lawyers, historians, traditional knowledge holders, educators and scuba diving professionals.

