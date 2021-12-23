Weather puts Ketchum rink on ice

Ketchum's Atkinson Park ice rink is scheduled to open for the winter in early January, city Director of Recreation John Kearney said Wednesday. While it has been cold enough to snow in the last couple of weeks, conditions have been less than ideal for making a rink, Kearney said, pushing the opening past its usual Christmas start.
“We had a couple of days there where we sprayed [water] and created a base for the rink and then it snowed and got a little bit warm, so we’re kind of back to ground zero," he said. "Hopefully we’ll get the rink up and running by the beginning of January."
