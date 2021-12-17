21-12-15-waxwings-1-roland.jpg
Express photo by Roland Lane

As usual, Bohemian waxwings were some of the first out-of-state visitors to arrive in the Wood River Valley for the Christmas holiday, flocking to fruit trees abandoned by fair-weather birds. You’ll see both the Bohemian and cedar waxwings in this part of Idaho. Look closely for the difference: Bohemians have a grey chest and rusty red feathers under their tails, while cedars appear more brownish and yellow. Either way, it’s rare to see one flying solo, especially when it’s time for a festive meal. Express photo by Roland Lane

Load comments