As usual, Bohemian waxwings were some of the first out-of-state visitors to arrive in the Wood River Valley for the Christmas holiday, flocking to fruit trees abandoned by fair-weather birds. You’ll see both the Bohemian and cedar waxwings in this part of Idaho. Look closely for the difference: Bohemians have a grey chest and rusty red feathers under their tails, while cedars appear more brownish and yellow. Either way, it’s rare to see one flying solo, especially when it’s time for a festive meal. Express photo by Roland Lane
