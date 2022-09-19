The 2022 Trailing of the Sheep Festival will take place Oct. 5-9. The annual event draws thousands to the Wood River Valley for a celebration of all things having to do with sheep, lambs and wool.
Visitors and participants will celebrate sheep-rearing cultures from around the world, with sheepdog trials, restaurant tours, a folk life fair and Wool Fest.
As the Festival approaches, organizers have issued a call for help from volunteers. It takes nearly 200 dedicated volunteers to present the Festival each year. These volunteers work at Festival headquarters greeting visitors, and at several event venues and outdoor locations.
