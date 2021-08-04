The Visit Sun Valley marketing organization has joined with The Moth—a popular storytelling nonprofit—to gather stories about people’s Sun Valley experiences and have them be heard by others.
The organizations are accepting 300-word stories that recount special Sun Valley moments.
“Sun Valley is filled with stories that dig deep beyond the surface and celebrate how unique this place is,” the group said in a statement. “We’re looking to uncover those Sun Valley moments that have left an indelible impact on your life.”
Subjects can include outdoor adventures, life-changing or inspiring events, or experiences that set the Wood River Valley apart from other mountain resorts.
Ten storytellers will be invited to a two-hour Moth Storytelling Workshop, at which their story will be developed with a Moth instructor.
Submissions must be made before midnight Pacific time Sunday, Aug. 15.
For details, go to visitsunvalley.com/the-moth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In