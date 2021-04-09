A lifetime in music provides a lifeline for professional music teacher and violinist Alyssa Joy Claffey who came to the Wood River Valley after playing in the Boise Philharmonic Orchestra for four seasons.
Claffey, 36. was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 and was bedridden with COVID for four months last year. One day after the culmination of debilitating radiation treatments she opened a musical show of “Fun Home” at The Spot theater.
“I just jumped right back in and played 12 shows in 11 days,” Claffey said. “And then I got COVID and got really sick.”
Claffey grew up in Robie Creek, Idaho, a small town of some 200 families 30 minutes from Boise. When she was 5 she saw a family band called Luke and Jenny Anne Bullah and found her calling in life.
“I told my parents that I wanted a violin,” she said. “Because we were very poor it took six months for that to happen. I started out as a fiddler before becoming classically trained.”
After attending College of Idaho, Claffey found a seat on the Boise Philharmonic at age 18, playing second violin. She also plays the piano, guitar, ukulele and other instruments.
Claffey took her talents to the Sun Valley Community School, where she taught K-8th-grade classes in orchestra, band and choir for 11 years. During that time she also became connected with the St. Thomas Playhouse and Company of Fools and taught week-long camps for the Sun Valley Summer Symphony.
While undergoing chemotherapy Claffey had a revelation.
“I found what I call my ‘unshakeable why,’ which is why am here—I’m supposed to share my story through music. As a result, I’ve been working more wholeheartedly on writing my own songs.”
While undergoing chemo she played a 40-minute set at the Warfield.
“I was completely bald and in the throes of treatment,” she said. “All my musical training helped me to survive cancer. I used breathing exercises I learned as a vocalist to rise above the brutal pain of surgical biopsies. I have also always known that positivity and a sense of humor can get me through anything.”
Claffey has played with many Idaho and local bands, including Old Death Whisper, the Casey Kristofferson Band and Jeff Crosby. She said she has been in demand as a versatile violinist who can both read music and improvise.
“Usually it’s one or the other,” she said.
Claffey’s writing a book, titled “Songs That Build Me,” sharing her story of surviving cancer—and then COVID—with the help of the music that fuels her soul, sustains her livelihood and worked to her advantage overcoming both obstacles.
This evening she will be performing new music at the Limelight Hotel in Ketchum, including an autobiographical song titled “How Deep Is Your Well” that tells the story of how music has shaped her life and led to recovery.
