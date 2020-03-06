Has the coronavirus affected your life, or have you changed any travel plans?

      

“No. I think everyone is going to be fine as long as we wash our hands and use good common sense.”

Idie Atencio, Salt Lake City photographer
“Not sure. We have a trip planned to Seattle and we’re taking the “wait and see” approach to see how things are in two weeks.”

Estefani Ambriz, Bellevue barista
“No. As long as they don’t run out of limes. Can’t have a Corona without a lime.”

Billy Largent, Ketchum ticket master
“Yes, it has. Our Thailand trip had to be cancelled. We had a three-hour layover in Wuhan, China.”

Amanda Voyles, Ketchum bartender
“No. Just traveled here by air from Honduras and did not see any effects other than maybe a few masks.”

Frank Reed, Ketchum retiree
