How are you shaking hands these days?

      

“A salute from afar.”

Ritchie Thurston, Ketchum store owner
“I don’t.”

Vanessa Granados, Hailey barista 
“Elbow bumps.”

Nick Lapata, Ketchum grocery checker
“Air shake, S.D.P.—social distancing politeness.”

Jano Wiedemann, Ketchum landscaper
“The elbow thing if at all.”

Steven Garman, Croy Canyon pilot
