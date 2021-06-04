Snapshots
June is here—what’s on your docket?
Willy Cook
- Fire crews stifle fire in Deer Creek Ranch
- Two killed in crash near Fairfield
- Crash near Carey kills 2
- Ketchum’s elected listen in on housing crisis
- Wood River High School
- ‘The father of Silver Creek’: Mike Glenn looks back on 37-year career
- The Roundup: Friday, May 28
- Martha Coughlin Corrock
- Boise man to serve rider for high-speed pursuit
- State denies local challenges to water rights hearing
Commented
- Tape this on the fridge (18)
- Housing Advocates ‘Occupy Town Square’ (17)
- Unaffordable affordable housing explodes theory (16)
- Don’t teach critical race theory (16)
- Bluebird housing project flies forward (15)
- County forms working group to address housing ‘crisis’ (15)
- Hailey council lifts most COVID restrictions (14)
- Ketchum’s elected listen in on housing crisis (13)
- Having a child should not be government business (12)
- ‘TikTok cop’ should go (12)
- Sun Valley takes steps to preserve its ‘ethos’ (11)
- Dire streamflow forecasts reignite water-rights debate (10)
- Book deal for Bellevue deputy after viral TikTok video (9)
- Housing needs drastic action (9)
- Bluebird is a baffling expense (9)
- Trade Bluebird site for Bariteau lot (9)
- It’s time to move the airport (9)
- Who speaks for Bellevue? (9)
- Idaho opts out of federal pandemic unemployment aid (9)
- Housing is part of a bigger picture (8)
- Critical race theory is not to be feared (8)
- Hailey mayor rescinds mask mandate (8)
- Valley cities end COVID restrictions (7)
- Ketchum moves ahead on Warm Springs Ranch fundraising (6)
- Friedman bookings surpass pre-pandemic levels (6)
- No parking, no Bluebird (6)
- Gov. Little signs extensive wolf-kill bill (5)
- Airport needs more rental cars (5)
- Rally for community housing set for Saturday (5)
- Battle Blue Bird (5)
- There are solutions to our housing crisis (5)
- Bellevue keeps mask mandate in place (5)
- A weekend of mass shootings, and a plea: Do something. (5)
- Planning is needed to provide valley’s water (4)
- F&G plans May elk relocation effort (4)
- Professionals need affordable housing (4)
- Blaine commissioners vote 2-1 to repeal mask mandate (4)
- Reject Bundy (4)
- The future is now (4)
- Community first, housing now (4)
- Sun Valley rescinds COVID mask order (3)
- Sun Valley maintains mask mandate (3)
- Sun Valley Co. hires new general manager (3)
- State denies local challenges to water rights hearing (3)
- What’s wrong with this picture? (3)
- Housing Authority signs resolution decrying rent increases (3)
- Being local ain’t what it used to be (3)
- Trout Unlimited pitches vision for Big Wood River (3)
- Hailey council OKs Main Street improvement plan (3)
- Bluebird Village to go before P&Z today (3)
- Assessed property values rise 23% (3)
- Ketchum rescinds health order (3)
- To mask or not to mask? (2)
- BLM issues fire order (2)
- Hailey P&Z to review north-Hailey infill proposal (2)
- Race theory displaces learning (2)
- In-person Wine Auction set for July (2)
- Custer County approves Sawtooth airstrip (2)
- Gov. Little signs extensive wolf-kill bill (2)
- A spark of independence from Idaho (2)
- F&G reports major uptick in north-valley mountain lion activity (2)
- Trail Creek Road Reopens (2)
- Party Animal Vodka to open ‘boutique mixing room’ in Hailey (2)
- Bluebird takes flight without wings (2)
- Hailey Farmers’ Market to open in June (1)
- Biden pick will bring compassion to ICE (1)
- Election lies must be ground to dust (1)
- Carey seniors graduate on Friday (1)
- Drought 2021 (1)
- Hailey council to consider easing COVID regulations (1)
- Building boom persists in Ketchum, Sun Valley (1)
- The Roundup: Tuesday, May 25 (1)
- Arizona should be a warning for other states (1)
- Valley people: Janet Parry (1)
- Ketchum lawyer earns award for pro bono work (1)
- County COVID-19 cases rise slightly after dip (1)
- By ousting Liz Cheney, Republicans choose a lie over the health of our democracy (1)
- Health District records 'minimal' COVID-19 risk across region (1)
- Memorial Day ceremony returns in Hailey (1)
- Mud season is missing (1)
- Ketchum Pursues Warm Springs Ranch Deal (1)
- The Roundup: Tuesday, May 11 (1)
- County deems COVID-19 risk ‘moderate’ (1)
- Rules Of The Ride (1)
- Wildfire season outlook is grim for central Idaho (1)
