What activities have you been doing during the isolation order?

      

W 20-03-27 Snapshots 1 Knowles.jpg

“Lots of family walks and I’m running at least 5 miles per day because I have the time.”

Emily Knowles, Hailey trainer
W 20-03-27 Snapshots 2 Huang.jpg

“Brisk power walks for an hour each day and practicing Pilates, a strengthening and stretching method of exercise.”

Laura Tanny Huang, Ketchum on sabbatical
W 20-03-27 Snapshots 3 Young.jpg

“My dog and I are Nordic skiing, skinning up Baldy and going to the office by ourselves.”

Darlene Young, Ketchum real estate agent
W 20-03-27 Snapshots 4 Burnett.jpg

“We are hiking every day and I’m reading books more.”

Heather Burnett, Elkhorn real estate agent
W 20-03-27 Snapshots 5 Morgan.jpg

“Playing video games, talking with my family over the phone and playing with my cat more.”

Aaron Morgan, Ketchum remodel construction
Load comments