miguel.jpg

Miguel Salom-Blasco

 Courtesy photo

For Miguel Salom-Blasco, who grew up in Palma, Mallorca, Spain, a long car trip is all the way across the island, which takes about an hour.

So, when he moved to Idaho in search of American adventure and hoping to continue his fencing career, he was heartbroken when he initially thought his closest option was the Boise Fencing Club, an unimaginable two and a half hour car ride away from the Wood River Valley, where he was set to become an au pair.

Then, he got lucky. Someone put him in contact with James White, a 91-year-old lifelong fencer who was looking for a young athlete to take under his wing. Salom-Blasco emailed White, and they realized that they specialize in the same discipline: épée. The two have been a team ever since, with White helping Salom-Blasco move toward his ultimate goal: to become a youth fencing instructor on par with the world class ones he learned from as a child.

YMCA fencing 2

James White

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Load comments