For Miguel Salom-Blasco, who grew up in Palma, Mallorca, Spain, a long car trip is all the way across the island, which takes about an hour.
So, when he moved to Idaho in search of American adventure and hoping to continue his fencing career, he was heartbroken when he initially thought his closest option was the Boise Fencing Club, an unimaginable two and a half hour car ride away from the Wood River Valley, where he was set to become an au pair.
Then, he got lucky. Someone put him in contact with James White, a 91-year-old lifelong fencer who was looking for a young athlete to take under his wing. Salom-Blasco emailed White, and they realized that they specialize in the same discipline: épée. The two have been a team ever since, with White helping Salom-Blasco move toward his ultimate goal: to become a youth fencing instructor on par with the world class ones he learned from as a child.
Salom-Blasco grew up in Mallorca, but also Madrid. In the capital of Spain, he trained under Manuel Pereira, the first Spaniard to win gold in épée at the World Championships. Pereira was a skilled teacher, but had too many students to offer an individualized approach. Salom-Blasco said that most of his coaches in Spain were cut from the same cloth.
“Many of the fencing coaches in Spain are from Cuba, and they are very disciplined,” he said. “They coached us like the army.”
Salom-Blasco, who has an easy smile and is quick to make friends with anyone, disliked this style of instruction.
He did say, though, that it taught him a crucial lesson in fencing: respect of your opponent is held above all else. Salom-Blasco said that unlike in some sports—like tennis, where stars might smash a racquet—there is no place for outbursts in fencing.
“In Spain, they wouldn’t just (dock) you, they would (dock) your whole team,” he said.
When he picked up with White in America, the elder instructor realized very quickly that his new student was talented. When Salom-Blasco won first place in a tournament in Boise, the secret was out.
“Everyone was surprised because they had never seen him before, and he’s a young, baby-faced guy.” White said. “The competitors surely thought they could pick him apart, but his speed was overwhelming.”
In addition to above average quickness, Salom-Blasco has an ability to read the opponent, which makes him very hard to beat, White said.
“We didn’t have time to study the opponents or strategize before the Boise tournament, but his in-game adjustments are so sharp he had no problem,” he said.
Salom-Blasco is currently mastering the art of what is known in fencing as a “counter riposte,” which is essentially a counter to a counter. White said he is a quick learner, and only needs to be told something once for it to set in.
Salom-Blasco said that while he has trained under some of the world’s best, White is unlike any instructor he has ever had.
“With my coaches in Spain, they would take (so long) to explain things,” he said. “In my first lesson with James, he taught me everything—everything.”
For a quick study, this style of instruction works perfectly.
As an au pair, Salom-Blasco is not allowed to work in any other capacities for payment. So, he worked out a nice swap with White, where he receives lessons in exchange for helping his teacher with the youth instruction he does around Ketchum. This is a great deal for both, they said—especially for Salom-Blasco, because he gets to practice his teaching skills under the tutelage of an expert.
“He introduces me to the kids as ‘the best fencer in Idaho,’ and I (cringe) every time,” Salom-Blasco said, laughing and covering his face.
Once, when he was instructing a student at an elementary school, he realized it would work better for both of them if he spoke Spanish. He tries to stick to English while teaching, but this girl was struggling to understand the technical vocabulary of fencing. When Salom-Blasco began to speak, the girl laughed at his accent. The Spanish spoken in Spain sounds much different from the Spanish spoken in Latin America.
Salom-Blasco said that he knows the dialect from Mexican telenovelas, which are aired in Spain. He thought he might be able to use some of that knowledge to get by in America, but he said one of the first times he went out and spoke Spanish someone immediately pegged him as a Spaniard from his accent.
“I said, ‘I have an accent?’” he laughed.
When he teaches the kids for whom he is an au pair, he teaches them the European dialect of Spanish.
“I came here to learn English, and I have found more Spanish!” he said.
Salom-Blasco said he still pinches himself when he remembers he is in the United States. While he hopes his career as a fencing coach takes him to Spanish high schools, he confessed he has a hard time picturing himself leaving the U.S.
Initially, he was working with a family of four kids, and the parents worked full time.
“Being an au pair is about a cultural exchange. When the family hires you, they are almost looking for a big brother,” he said. “With my second family, I feel that more.”
Salom-Blasco said that fencing is like chess; patience is key.
“In fencing, you often move ‘por los pelos,’ or ‘by (a) hair,’” he said.
In White’s mind, Salom-Blasco’s ceiling is as high as the young Spaniard wants it to be. Fencing isn’t anything like gymnastics, for example, where athletes peak in their adolescence. White said that 30-year-olds are routinely on the roster for Olympic games and World Championships, and that Salom-Blasco is just entering the peak of his fencing career.
Salom-Blasco, though, just wants to continue to enjoy the sport he loves and become a worthwhile teacher in his own right one day. He hasn’t traveled to a tournament in a couple of months, choosing to skip out on a meet in Salt Lake City recently. The next competition he could participate in is in New York, but he said that is too far of a journey for a full-time au pair who is just a part-time fencer.
White said that working with Salom-Blasco has been a pleasure, not just because he is a great fencer, but because he is a great young man.
“He is great with the kids, he plays games with them. He has a wonderful heart and personality,” he said. “It’s a real asset having him in our midst.”
Salom-Blasco said that White’s company means a lot to him, too.
“My grandfather is 85 and has Alzheimer’s, so I really (like) spending time with James a lot,” he said. “He is kind of like a grandfather to me.”
The first time they met, he could not believe that White was as old as he is.
“I thought he was maybe 65,” Salom-Blasco said. “Then he told me he was 91, and I was like, ‘what?’”
Salom-Blasco has broken a dozen swords in his life and fenced hundreds of bouts. He has loved the sport since he was a child.
“My father loved roller hockey and was a sports photographer and wanted me to get into the sport, but I didn’t (take to it),” he said.
He found fencing as a 12-year-old, and has benefited greatly from the lessons it has taught him.
“I am dyslexic, and the focus (required) in fencing helps keep my attention in check,” he said. “Even though not many play it, the sport is beautiful.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Slow news day, I guess.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In