Matt Crow

Matt Crow

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Matt Crow spent 20 years in the Coast Guard as a helicopter rescue swimmer, saving people who’d fallen from cliffs or needed evacuation from doomed boats in bad weather. He grew up drawing, woodworking and painting. Today he owns Mountain Rose Tattoo in Hailey.

On Wednesday, Crow, 47, was painting a “flash sheet” of motifs he advertises for potential clients. The designs include rainbow trout, nymphs and stoneflies, emblems of the angler-favored valley he now calls home.

“My wife followed me all around for 20 years at my job, to Puerto Rico, San Francisco, Washington and elsewhere. Now it was her turn,” Crow said. “We came and checked out Hailey. We’re both snowboarders, and I love the river stuff here.”

