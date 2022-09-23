Matt Crow spent 20 years in the Coast Guard as a helicopter rescue swimmer, saving people who’d fallen from cliffs or needed evacuation from doomed boats in bad weather. He grew up drawing, woodworking and painting. Today he owns Mountain Rose Tattoo in Hailey.
On Wednesday, Crow, 47, was painting a “flash sheet” of motifs he advertises for potential clients. The designs include rainbow trout, nymphs and stoneflies, emblems of the angler-favored valley he now calls home.
“My wife followed me all around for 20 years at my job, to Puerto Rico, San Francisco, Washington and elsewhere. Now it was her turn,” Crow said. “We came and checked out Hailey. We’re both snowboarders, and I love the river stuff here.”
The couple have two daughters in grade school. Crow’s wife works for the school district as a CPA.
Crow grew up surfing in Orchid, California, and eventually followed his grandfather’s example by joining the Coast Guard.
“My grandfather had a lot of nice tattoos, including some from Sailor Jerry, a well-known tattoo artist in Honolulu in the 1940s and 50s,” Crow said. “Sailor Jerry’s shop was next door to a bar and brothel. For four bucks a guy could get a hooker, two shots of whiskey and a tattoo. They called it getting stewed, screwed and tattooed.”
Crow said his years in the Coast Guard began to burn him out, being on call for 24-hour duties and always showing up on “someone’s worst day.” Ten years in he decided to attend the Art Institute in San Francisco to learn about photography and design. He also apprenticed with well-known tattoo artist Henry Goldfield.
“Henry was gracious enough to take me in. He also talked me into staying in the Coast Guard long enough to get a retirement check one day.”
The welcoming interior of Mountain Rose Tattoo shop is filled with artwork, flash sheets, old photos and painted skateboards. Crow said getting a tattoo feels like “a thousand kitty kisses from sandpaper tongues” and for some can feel quite painful, depending on where the tattoo is located.
“Some people think of the pain as ‘tattoo therapy,’” he said.
Some people get tattoos for particular reasons and are sure the design carries an important symbolic significance. His first was a “skankin’" dancer at a time when Crow was deep into punk rock and ska music. He said his next tattoo was rather random: a flaming vajra motif from Tibetan Buddhism.
“I kinda just woke up with that one in a port-of-call,” he said. “But I did grow up in Catholic surroundings and had to slough that off later. I have always read about other religions.”
Crow said he chooses tattoos for himself simply these days simply because he likes the design. He has people in their 70s showing up for their first tattoo, having put it off until now because a spouse hadn’t thought it appropriate.
“I mostly tattoo in the American tradition of design, with anchors, panthers, or eagles, also known as ‘freedom chickens,’ or mom hearts, skulls and daggers.”
The permanence of tattoos can be an issue for some customers, but Crow has reconciled with this issue.
“An old guy in Texas once looked at all my tattoos and said, 'you’re going to regret those when you are older,’” Crow said. “I thought a while about what he said and it occurred to me that if that’s true, it would mean that I didn’t live my life the way I wanted, that I hadn’t evolved. It would be strange for me to get to an age and have nothing more important to be concerned about than the designs on my body.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In