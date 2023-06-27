Marble Fox 3

Abby Armstrong with her watercolor painting Marble Fox when she was chosen by Congressman Mike Simpson to represent the 2nd Congressional District in Idaho.

Art was always something Wood River Valley native Abby Armstrong wanted to do in her free time, something to relax her. Now, one of her watercolor paintings will hang for a year in the U.S. Capitol.

Armstrong recently returned from being recognized for her talents.

“This was the first painting I did for myself, and it took me three months to finish,” Armstrong said of her work, titled “Marble Fox.” “I used a photograph for inspiration, but it’s all watercolor, no sketching or pencils.”

Marble Fox 1

Wood River native Abby Armstrong's Marble Fox took first in the 2nd Congressional District of Idaho's art contest. 
Marble Fox 2

Wood River Valley native Abby Armstrong's watercolor will displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol.

