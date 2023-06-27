Art was always something Wood River Valley native Abby Armstrong wanted to do in her free time, something to relax her. Now, one of her watercolor paintings will hang for a year in the U.S. Capitol.
Armstrong recently returned from being recognized for her talents.
“This was the first painting I did for myself, and it took me three months to finish,” Armstrong said of her work, titled “Marble Fox.” “I used a photograph for inspiration, but it’s all watercolor, no sketching or pencils.”
Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual arts competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Since the Artistic Discovery competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.
Students submit entries to their representative’s office, and panels of district artists select the winning entries. Winners are recognized both in their district and at an annual awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. The winning works are displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol.
Armstrong, 18, now lives in Twin Falls having just graduated from Buhl High School. She attended Wood River High School her freshman year and is originally from Gannett, just south of Bellevue.
Armstrong’s watercolor was selected by Rep. Mike Simpson and the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho from 82 works of art submitted by high school students across the states 2nd Congressional District. This year’s theme was Idaho’s Iconic Species.
“I heard about the contest at school and I just decided to go for it,” Armstrong said.
“Marble Fox” also won a competition in Oklahoma at the Texas Longhorn Association art contest, she said.
It took about a month to receive an email from Simpson’s office asking Armstrong to come to Idaho Falls for an unveiling of the winning painting. Armstrong didn’t want to make the journey and asked if she had to. They strongly encouraged her to attend.
“When I saw my painting framed, I knew it was the winner, as they only frame the winner. I get to keep the frame after it’s hung in the Capitol,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong and her mother went to Washington, D.C., in mid-June to attend a ceremony recognizing all the artists from each state that were chosen.
“There were a lot of really great pieces there, which all had to be on paper. Most of the ones I saw were watercolor, but there were acrylic and some oil and color pencil pieces,” she said.
Aside from the reception at the Capitol, Armstrong said their time was spent wandering around the National Mall, visiting the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Memorial, and as many museums as they could see.
“The city is huge and and it took a lot of time to see very few places,” Armstrong laughed.
Her favorite was the National Gallery of Art, and, even though they only got through about a quarter of it, she was fascinated by the incredible detail of the pieces.
“I am hoping to do more in art in the future. The direction though is more digital art, and I want to learn more about fine art,” Armstrong said.
She is currently working full time at D&B Supply and looking to attend a trade school. Follow her work on Instagram at @abby.art24. ￼
