The Wood River Land Trust’s “Thinking Globally, Acting Locally” speaker series and the Wood River Women’s Foundation’s annual “State of the Valley” forum will each address population growth in Blaine County, according to statements from both organizations.
The Land Trust’s “Thinking Globally, Acting Locally” discussion is scheduled for 6 p.m. this Thursday, Jan. 27. The Women’s Foundation’s “State of the Valley” forum will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 3 p.m.
Both events will be held at The Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. in Ketchum.
Themed “Growth Planning Based on Community Values,” this week's Wood River Land Trust discussion will feature speakers Elaine Clegg and Land Trust Executive Director Scott Boettger.
Clegg is the program director for Idaho Smart Growth, a Boise nonprofit.
“An Idaho native, [Clegg] has been an activist in growth management issues in the Boise area since 1984, including serving as neighborhood association board member and president, and now as a Boise City council member,” the Land Trust stated. “Elaine has been working throughout Idaho to lead community based placemaking charrettes that have led to transit master plans in places like Sandpoint, downtown revitalization plans in Idaho Falls and area of city impact plans across Idaho."
Clegg will gather input from the audience on "how the communities of the Wood River Valley can start to find common ground based on shared values," according to the Land Trust.
"As Idaho continues to experience unprecedented growth, now is the time to give voice to what makes the Wood River Valley so special, and how we can accommodate growth without undermining the fundamental elements that create the home we all love," the organization stated.
Community leaders to headline "State of the Valley"
The Wood River Women’s Foundation’s “State of the Valley” forum next month will also focus on the challenges of growth and development in the Wood River Valley.
The forum will be moderated by former state Rep. Wendy Jaquet.
Panelists include Mark Davidson, Blaine County Recreation District executive director; Josh Johnson, acting Central Idaho director of the Idaho Conservation League; Michelle Griffith, ARCH Community Housing Trust executive director; and Jim Foudy, Blaine County School District superintendent.
“There will be opportunities to ask questions and listen to how the different sectors in our community have been affected by growth and how they have balanced those increased needs with our community values,” the Wood River Women’s Foundation stated.
Both discussions will be held at the John A. And Carole O. Moran Lecture Hall, livestreamed on Vimeo and archived for later viewing. Registration is required for in-person attendees, as seating is limited. In-person attendees must also wear a mask and present proof of vaccination.
To learn more, visit https://comlib.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Hopefully elected officials and key administrators from the County and WRV cities will attend. It’s great that the Land Trust and WRWF are doing these.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In