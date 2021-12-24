Editor’s note: This is part one of a series.
As the second-consecutive holiday season of the coronavirus pandemic revs up, hundreds of essential workers continue to keep the Wood River Valley safe and healthy.
Unlike first responders or emergency physicians, they may not directly attend to COVID patients. Yet, by subjecting themselves to lengthy public exposure every day, they continue to put their health on the line.
Rob Nestor is one of many dedicated individuals who has kept public transportation flowing in the valley during the pandemic. Between 5 p.m. and 2 a.m. every day, he shuttles passengers between Elkhorn Springs, downtown Ketchum, Warm Springs and Sun Valley resort on the late-night Blue Route.
Nestor, 39, was recognized last week by the Mountain Rides Transportation Authority board—including Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw—for walking in frigid temperatures around 2 a.m. to retrieve another bus from the Ketchum bus depot near Hemingway School after the bus he was driving got stuck in a snowbank near Starbucks. Nestor made sure the passengers who were on board got home safely and continued the late-night run without a hitch, Mountain Rides Transit Operations Manager Jamie Canfield said.
“Rob’s a very solid driver, especially late at night,” Kim MacPherson, Mountain Rides community development director, told the Express on Monday. “We’re lucky to have him. He regularly goes above and beyond.”
Nestor, a Ketchum resident, said he gravitated toward the job about nine years ago as a recent transplant to the valley.
“I got into the job because it seemed like the best way to figure out where everything in town is,” he said. “You’re working by yourself, which I prefer—it’s like a moving office. And it’s fun when all the locals get to know you.”
A native of Allentown, Pennsylvania, Nestor followed his family to Sun Valley in search of good powder and mountain biking trails after obtaining his commercial driver’s license in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania.
“My family owned Nestor’s Sporting Goods in Whitehall, Pennsylvania, for a long time, so I grew up in the industry. When they moved down here I knew I wanted to move out West,” he said. “I’m a big snowboarder. And in the summer, the local trails are my morning thing—the Quigley pump track, Croy Canyon, the White Clouds trails.”
When asked about the challenges of the job, Nestor had one word: masks.
“Most people are good with it, but you have some people who will put on a mask when you look at them but the second you look away, it comes off. It’s really hard to enforce,” he said. “It’s like, either put on your mask or get off the bus—but I never like to kick people off, not during the holidays.”
Early Wednesday morning, Nestor said there were 80 people at the Wells Fargo stop in Ketchum boarding the last 1:40 a.m. bus, headed home from the bars. He had to leave several riders behind and come back, and request police assistance to help manage the crowd.
“I had kids coming from Sun Valley Resort, about 50 people every hour trying to get on the bus at the same time. Well, we’re still in COVID restrictions and the bus only holds 30 people seated,” he said. “Dealing with big groups of people, that is one of the harder parts of the job.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In