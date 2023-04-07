A snowy Sun Valley bid farewell to some of the country's best ski racers on Wednesday, sending a select few home with medals around their necks and the title of U.S. Alpine Champion next to their names. The event also gave locals a slopeside view to top-level racing—and a chance to snap some close-up photos of the action. Here, Ketchum's Tim Carter captured the focus of Elisabeth Bocock mid-run in the women's slalom. Express staff writer Andrew Guckes covered the event Wednesday. See his full story, Page 14.
