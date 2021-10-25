You’ve heard of haunted houses, but how about haunted trunks?
The Bellevue Library’s annual “Trunk or Treat” event draws dozens of automobiles and hundreds of Halloween and Dias De Los Muertos celebrants to the bike path for a look inside the haunted and decorated trunks of cars.
Inside, they might find all sorts of goodies.
Trunk or Treats are popular elsewhere in the U.S. The localized Bellevue version was established several years ago by Bellevue Librarian Kristin Marlar-Gearhart so Bellevue would have a Halloween celebration of its own.
“This was so kids and their parents did not have to travel all the way up to Hailey for the Halloween Hoopla, where they are dealing with the parking and crowds,” Marlar-Gearhart said.
The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m. on the bike path near the Bellevue Library.
Trunk or Treat centers around the library, where people pull up with their decorated trunks on the west side of the bike path between Oak and Chestnut streets. The event usually brings out at least 200 trick-or-treaters, aged 10 and under.
Individuals and local businesses are invited to participate. Marlar-Gearhart said it a great way for businesses to get exposure in the community.
“In the past, we have had great success with Bellevue businesses such as Webb Landscaping, Oasis, DL Evans Bank, Bellevue Elementary School, The Cove (formerly known as Safe Haven), Sun Valley Garden Center, Coffee Corner, Mahoney’s, Atkinsons’ and the city of Bellevue, among others,” Marlar-Gearhart said.
Costumes are highly encouraged, and trunks can be made into mini-haunted houses on wheels. Participants are asked to bring treats, tricks or something unexpected. The children will walk by and see what you have.
