The Trailing of the Sheep Festival was selected as one of 20 nominees by a panel of travel experts, alongside the USA TODAY editors, for their Readers' Choice Award for Best Fall Festival.
The public is invited to vote online at 10best.com/awards/travel/best-fall-festival-2023/ for their favorite nominee. Voting ends Monday, Sept. 4, and the winners will be announced on 10Best at noon EST on Friday, Sept. 15. A person may vote online once per day for the run of the contest.
“We are thrilled that the Trailing of the Sheep Festival, now in its 27th year, was nominated for another prestigious award, and we ask that all of our friends and fans go online and vote for us,” said Laura Musbach Drake, Trailing of the Sheep Festival’s executive director.
