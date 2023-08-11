Nick Harman has met more neighbors in the last several days than in the last decade after he spruced up the temporary roundabout near his home on Sixth Street in Ketchum.
“I woke up one morning to find a roundabout just outside my house, and it was a bit of an eyesore,” Harman said. “I decided to beautify it, and it has now become the ‘Roundabout Lounge.’”
Harman has lived in his A-frame house for almost 30 years, when he moved from England.
“It’s the same old story: I came for a skiing holiday and ended up staying forever,” he laughed. “I am very community minded, as I love this town.”
Locally, Harman’s well known for his April Fool’s Day pranks, which have included setting up dumpsters as apartments called the “Clear Creek Residences” and a parody of Visit Sun Valley’s “Stay Sunny” campaign titled “Stay Surly.” He and his business partner created “Randimals,” a series of toys based on animal mashups. (Combine a shark and a horse and you get Hork, a four-legged great white, for example.) They are now distributing them around the country. Harman also created a children’s book from the idea.
The first evening Harman sat in the roundabout, he said within half an hour several people joined him. He then decided to set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money and spruce up the traffic circle.
“I’ve gotten more than $1,100 and have put sand, palm trees, a lending library to exchange books and chairs for people to sit and enjoy a little fire pit. We shut it down around dark to not disturb people,” Harman said.
One evening he noticed a gentleman looking at his house and told Harman that his father and uncle had built the house and the one next door.
“I used to own both A-frames, but sold one a few years ago. I had heard rumors of how they were built, but it was amazing to meet one of their family members and let him have a look around. He said he hadn’t been inside for more than 60 years,” Harman said.
The houses were built in 1956 by two potato farmers who spent $2,500 on the two-acre parcel and then another $2,500 building the two houses.
“Lots of people walk their dogs and kids on bikes in the neighborhood and stop at the roundabout to have a chat and keep going,” Harman said. “It’s a constant turning of activity there, and it hasn’t been until this last week that we all have gotten to know names and find out where everyone is from. I’ve seen old guys reading newspapers and enjoying coffee a few mornings now.”
Coming from England, Harman said using roundabouts comes second nature to him, and he has witnessed people not using it correctly. He might have to teach a class, he said with a laugh.
Harman said he did ask permission from the city and got a nod and a wink from them.
“I figure if the city decides to make it permanent, we can look into what we can really do,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In