The “Roundabout Lounge” has become a popular place to have a chat and get to know neighbors in Ketchum.

Nick Harman has met more neighbors in the last several days than in the last decade after he spruced up the temporary roundabout near his home on Sixth Street in Ketchum.

“I woke up one morning to find a roundabout just outside my house, and it was a bit of an eyesore,” Harman said. “I decided to beautify it, and it has now become the ‘Roundabout Lounge.’”

Harman has lived in his A-frame house for almost 30 years, when he moved from England.

