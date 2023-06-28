Trade and Vocational Training Initiative takes flight

Students got hands-on experience inside the cockpit of an airplane during a Trade and Vocational Training Initiative program at Friedman Memorial Airport.

Last week some local students took off from Friedman Memorial Airport. They weren’t going far, just getting a feel for what it might be like to work as a pilot. The flight was part of a new Trade and Vocational Training Initiative geared toward exposing students to occupations in need of workers.

Additional camps this summer will provide hands-on experience with plumbing, electrical work, masonry and welding. For those interested in restaurant work, there will be an option to attend camp at the Sun Valley Culinary Institute. Students can also learn what it takes to run a business as an entrepreneur.

“The airport is a great example of one of our local businesses and industries that are a significant part of our community and economy,” said Laura Rose-Lewis, executive director of the local chapter of the “I Have Dream” Foundation, founded in 1981 in Harlem, New York, by Eugene Lang.

“We jumped at the opportunity to introduce students to opportunities for work in the aviation industry and to inform them of the labor needs our airport has,” said Laura Rose-Lewis.

