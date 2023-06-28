Trade and Vocational Training Initiative takes flight

Last week some local students took off from Friedman Memorial Airport. They weren’t going far, just getting a feel for what it might be like to work as a pilot. The flight was part of a new Trade and Vocational Training Initiative geared toward exposing students to occupations in need of workers.
Additional camps this summer will provide hands-on experience with plumbing, electrical work, masonry and welding. For those interested in restaurant work, there will be an option to attend camp at the Sun Valley Culinary Institute. Students can also learn what it takes to run a business as an entrepreneur.
“The airport is a great example of one of our local businesses and industries that are a significant part of our community and economy,” said Laura Rose-Lewis, executive director of the local chapter of the “I Have Dream” Foundation, founded in 1981 in Harlem, New York, by Eugene Lang.
“I Have a Dream” Foundation is a nonprofit organization that operates mostly from private donations from individual donors. Its goal is to support under-resourced youths academically, socially and emotionally, with enrichment programming and life skills, Lewis said. Typically, the program joins up with a class of students and offers resources through their high school graduation.
“We jumped at the opportunity to introduce students to opportunities for work in the aviation industry and to inform them of the labor needs our airport has,” said Rose-Lewis, who is partnering with the Blaine County School District, Sun Valley Economic Development, College of Southern Idaho, and community members from the business and philanthropic sectors.
“Some of our [foundation] graduates, about 12 of them from last year, would have preferred to go to trade school,” Rose-Lewis said. “This gave me the idea that we need to have programs here so they can gain skills and bring them to local businesses.”
Rose-Lewis said close to 70 students registered for the two weeks of camps. Students get a full high school credit for completing a full week of Entrepreneurship and Trade/Industry camps thanks to the Blaine County School District.
“We believe the quick registration of students for our camps, and enthusiastic responses from businesses that we presented to a couple of weeks ago suggests that we would have great interest in this,” said Rose-Lewis, who was joined by Wood River High School Principal Julia Grafft, Sun Valley Economic Development Executive Director Harry Griffith, and Schools Superintendent Jim Foudy in presenting the program to the community.
She described the new camps as a “toe in the water” of what could develop further.
“We will work with a group of interested community members and partners to design and develop this initiative, which may include a combination of online and on-site instruction, apprenticeships, and a range of classes and camps,” Rose-Lewis said. “SVED is working on gathering information from businesses as to what their greatest labor needs are, and I’m working with Julia Grafft to survey student interest. We will develop our training programs based on our business needs and opportunities for our students and young adults.”
Rose-Lewis said she received a grant from a family foundation to jump start the initiative.
“They have been hoping for a trade program here for many years, and we’re therefore thrilled to support this effort,” she said. “They have made a significant additional financial pledge to drive this initiative forward.” ￼
This program is really needed. Thanks to all the people who got this going!
