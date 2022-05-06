Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw presented Carol Knight with the key to the city on Saturday, April 30, in front of her family, friends and longtime customers. Knight, who operated The Toy Store for 43 years, retired last month, turning over the Ketchum institution to Lisa Pack and Marne Grange. The pair will operate the business as EJ Kids The Toy Store going forward. “Carol,” Bradshaw said, “You left an incredible legacy.”

