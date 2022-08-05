Too Pool For School
Express photo by Roland Lane

The Cambier and Houston families beat the heat at the BCRD Aquatics Center last weekend. That won't be a bad idea this weekend, either, with Saturday and Sunday temperatures in the 80s, rising toward 90 by Monday. The newly renovated pools by the Community Campus in Hailey host daily open swim hours throughout the summer season, which is planned to end on Labor Day, Sept. 5. For the full schedule, go to www.bcrd.org/aquatic-center.php.

