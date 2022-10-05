Overnight temperatures are dipping towards freezing. Aspens are going green to gold. And the quintessential fall crop—pumpkins—are ripe for the picking. Here, Hailey resident Evie England makes the most of the harvest at Lookout Farm's pumpkin patch in Bellevue. This weekend, another sure sign of fall, The Trailing of the Sheep, takes over the valley. For more on that, check out the Idaho Mountain Express' special section in today's paper.

