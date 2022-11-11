The Snow Must Go On

Following Sunday's dump of snow—and with another 12 to 24 inches of new powder gained in northern Blaine County since Monday morning—the BCRD is grooming nearly 100 kilometers of Nordic trails (including the Durrance Loop north of Ketchum, seen here) in preparation for an early winter.
On Thursday, Sun Valley resort reported a 20-inch base on the top of the mountain and a 16-inch base at the bottom of River Run. The Natural Resources Conservation Survey reported that the snow-water-equivalent in the Big Wood basin stood at 366% of normal.
The National Weather Service reported Thursday that since Monday 6 inches of new snow had fallen in Bellevue, 8 inches in Hailey and 12 inches in Ketchum, with the area around Galena Summit receiving around two feet. For more on trail openings, see Page 7.
