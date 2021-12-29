The Mountain Is Calling
Express photo by Roland Lane

Skiers and snowboarders have flocked to Bald Mountain in recent days after significant snowfall in late December, including on Christmas Day. On Tuesday morning, Sun Valley Resort reported having a 74-inch snow base at the top of Baldy and a 50-inch snowpack at the base of the mountain. The resort reported having 97 of 108 trails open across most of the mountain, including the Baldy Bowls and the Sunrise area. At Dollar Mountain on Tuesday, three lifts were serving seven open runs, including Dollar Face and New Bowl. Below-zero temperatures early Tuesday warmed up to the single digits by late morning.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

