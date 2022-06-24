The 'dog' days of summer
Express photo by Roland Lane

Locals and visitors christened the Warm Springs Preserve in Ketchum with a party on Tuesday, June 21, the Summer Solstice. The dog-friendly event featured food, music and plenty of canines on the newly purchased park, which the city bought for a donor-raised $8 million in April. With the Powell Brothers and Grateful on stage, partygoers enjoyed the atmosphere beyond the official 9:23 p.m. sunset. With roughly 15 hours and 26 minutes of daylight through the weekend, there's plenty of time—and summer—ahead to enjoy.

