The 'dog' days of summer

Locals and visitors christened the Warm Springs Preserve in Ketchum with a party on Tuesday, June 21, the Summer Solstice. The dog-friendly event featured food, music and plenty of canines on the newly purchased park, which the city bought for a donor-raised $8 million in April. With the Powell Brothers and Grateful on stage, partygoers enjoyed the atmosphere beyond the official 9:23 p.m. sunset. With roughly 15 hours and 26 minutes of daylight through the weekend, there's plenty of time—and summer—ahead to enjoy.
Online Poll
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ketchum man claims $1M lottery ticket
- In Ketchum, big changes could be coming to Main Street
- Ketchum Tribute Hotel moves forward to City Council—again
- Meeting on Harriman Hotel settlement agreement set for Thursday
- Bellevue man airlifted to hospital after Wednesday night crash
- James 'Jimmy' Ruscitto III
- High-profile 2005 Sun Valley rape case closed
- Kelly Longe
- Patsy Gilday
- Bellevue home builder challenges riparian setback
Images
Collections
Commented
- Whose kids will be next? (101)
- Gun regulation should be a matter of public safety (44)
- Ketchum, developer eye deal to revive Main Street hotel project (35)
- Ketchum Tribute Hotel moves forward to City Council—again (29)
- New nonprofit eyes local partners for housing solutions (27)
- Convince thugs to stay home (24)
- Ketchum P&Z gives nod to Sun Valley Road commercial building (17)
- ‘We’re still out here, marching’: Dozens rally for abortion rights in Ketchum Town Square (17)
- Sawtooth Valley ranch owner Michael Boren sues county commissioner, others in defamation lawsuit (16)
- National suicide plays out one murderous mass shooting at a time (13)
- Simpson has blood on his hands (11)
- Positive mental attitude or the decline of Rome? (11)
- In Ketchum, big changes could be coming to Main Street (10)
- The hand that feeds us is not the enemy (9)
- Sun Valley Forum to explore connection between endangered salmon, energy generation (9)
- ‘We all have a duty to ensure that what happened on Jan. 6 never happens again’ (8)
- Be in the room where it happens (9)
- Rally, march for women’s rights scheduled for Saturday (8)
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk level raised (7)
- A water-stressed valley needs to curb development (7)
- Meeting on Harriman Hotel settlement agreement set for Thursday (7)
- Statewide, Blaine County COVID-19 cases rising (7)
- COVID-19 vaccines for infants, preschoolers coming to valley (6)
- Ketchum plans projects, mulls funding options (6)
- Renewables need faster push (6)
- Developer seeks variance for 100-foot riparian setback (5)
- Protect small business from big tech (5)
- City of Hailey to allocate $1 million for Lions Park cleanup (5)
- Idaho’s trigger law will abolish abortions 30 days after SCOTUS ruling overturning Roe v. Wade (5)
- School board to put facilities levy on the ballot (5)
- Massive water, wind and solar project advances on Camas Prairie (5)
- Advocates welcome talk on reproductive choice in Idaho (5)
- After funding setback, Ketchum moving ahead on housing (5)
- Developer: Bluebird Village on track for July start (5)
- Will the boom go bust? (4)
- Billionaire donors from East Coast groups left big impression on Idaho primary races (4)
- Dam breaching would hurt Idaho's farmers (4)
- American democracy depends on quitters (3)
- P&Z advances Quigley Farm to second phase of buildout (3)
- Maple Street apartment project proposed in Hailey (3)
- Perry's final day met with sadness, appreciation from customers (3)
- The time is now (3)
- Ketchum man claims $1M lottery ticket (3)
- Updates coming to Ketchum and Sun Valley's wastewater treatment plant (3)
- Council reserves 12 new apartments for middle-income residents (3)
- Ask every politician three questions: (3)
- No funny business here (3)
- Green investing could help save the planet (2)
- Community collaboration leads to revival of the Lift Tower Lodge (2)
- US releases environmental study about new Idaho test reactor (2)
- Ketchum URA begins developer search for downtown lot (2)
- Hope renewed (2)
- The canary in the Pebble Mine (2)
- Environmental Resource Center requests funding to expand noxious weed program (2)
- If it ain't broke, don't fix it (2)
- Idahoans must understand ESG (2)
- Ketchum working on website for historic buildings (2)
- New York takes small steps against big issue of gun violence (2)
- Ketchum extends Housing Strategist (2)
- Attacks on LGBT community must end (2)
- Sheriff's Office seeks budget increase (2)
- Hailey mayor unveils 2023 general fund budget (2)
- Hailey is 'Alive' and well for the summertime (2)
- Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is a courageous champion of the law (1)
- Valley doctor, pharmacy, volunteer among 2022 ‘Health Heroes’ (1)
- The Fed should go big to fight inflation (1)
- Jon Turk discusses adventuring into the lion's den (1)
- Some need to think (1)
- Dylan Mills, Hunter Thompson earn Larry Lloyd Scholarship (1)
- Northbound: For one local immigrant, the path to Idaho brought peril, possibility (1)
- Sawtooth Botanical Garden takes Pride in its community (1)
- Family Dollar Store in Bellevue set to expand (1)
- Blaine County backs SVED, 'Lease to Locals' program (1)
- Aqui Pertenezco (1)
- Blaine County Charitable Fund partners with Idaho Housing and Finance Association (1)
- Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation names new Nordic head (1)
- Around Town: Summer Solstice celebration offers something new under the sun (1)
- Where did Democrats vote? (1)
- In Ketchum, 'Hoopla for Housing' is a success (1)
- Bellevue home builder challenges riparian setback (1)
- Fish & Game to host “Free Fishing Day” on Saturday (1)
- I'm a journalist and an optimist (1)
- Cadillac Three bringing the South to Sun Valley (1)
- Response to 'If it ain't broke' (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In