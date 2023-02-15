The 'Costumer' Is Always Right
Express/Roland Lane

Kids ages 3-13 took to the trails at Quigley Nordic on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 12, for the Papoose Club's annual Nordic Cup. This years' races—which came alongside an obstacle course, refreshments and prizes—were themed “Gliding to Freedom—Red, White and Blue." And, as is custom, local kids took the spirit to heart. To see some more photos—and some great costumes—go to www.mtexpress.com/gallery

