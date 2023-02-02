Every year skier's face-off against Baldy in an epic challenge to ski every run on the mountain in the month of February.
The Baldy Challenge is an annual fundraiser for different local charities. This year's recipient is The Senior Connection.
Entries are accepted at PK's Ski and Sports or Apple's Bar and Grill. All contestants who complete the challenge will be entered into a drawing to win a number of different prizes. Grand prize is a new pair of K2 skis of your choice.
