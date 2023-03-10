Sun Valley Resort employee Laura Moore, right, hands out merchandise Wednesday at the River Run base of Bald Mountain during a series of events to celebrate International Women’s Day, a global observance acknowledging the achievements of women and a call to action to promote inclusivity and equality. In an event called “The Women of Sun Valley, A Ski History Challenge,” women took a selfie while skiing or riding down runs named after impactful female athletes—such as Christin Cooper, Muffy Davis and Kaitlyn Farrington—who have helped shape the Sun Valley community. Participants then returned completed history cards to River Run Plaza in exchange for ski-industry swag and a chance to win bigger prizes. Sun Valley has additional events to celebrate International Women's Day scheduled through Sunday. Go to sunvalley.com for details.
