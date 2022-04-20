Activities abounded on Easter weekend, and kids young and old donned their finest bunny ears—along with a wide range of other costumes—to celebrate the holiday and enjoy the end of the ski season. On Friday afternoon, five-year-old Ashlyn Zelaya, above, scooted quickly out of the chute to hunt for and collect Easter eggs near the Sun Valley Opera House. Sun Valley Co. distributed some 8,000 plastic colored eggs in grids for different age groups, which were all picked up by hundreds of kids in approximately two minutes. Resort employees came armed with extra eggs so that everyone found something for their basket. On Saturday, Clancy Flavin was nearly up to her ears in snow as a rare April powder day kicked off closing weekend on Bald Mountain. For more photos of the festivities on Baldy, see Page 3 of the printed edition.
Take the bunny and run
Willy Cook
