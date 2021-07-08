By now, Dushime Gashugi is as much a regular at Allen & Company’s annual Sun Valley summit as many of the invited guests.
Unlike the guests, he doesn’t need to wear a name tag around town—and you know exactly where to find him. Each morning during the conference, the California entrepreneur sets up on the side of Sun Valley Road—these days, as close as he’s allowed to get to the Resort’s week-long conclave—seeking a few minutes of attendee’s time.
Since 2015, Gashugi, who holds a degree in economics from the University of Chicago, has held signs and sought business advice from the moguls up the hill—with invitations aimed at notables including Michael Bloomberg, Bill Gates and, this year, Jeff Bezos. For any of the billionaires who care to stop, as Gashugi once told the Express, “the coffee’s on me.”
