Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Alpine Team member Natalie Gowe has been awarded the newly funded Campion Scholar Athletic Scholarship as an Institute of Civic Leadership Fellow.
This scholarship will provide financial support for the entirety of Gowe’s academic education at online private school ICL Academy along with her team tuition and associated expenses for the 2022/23 and 2023/24 ski seasons.
“This is a game changing grant that sets in motion an incredible opportunity for an incredible young lady,” said Scott McGrew, Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation’s Executive Director. “Focusing support on the interface of education and sport is where young adults find their most solid footing. It is inspiring, and we are excited and grateful to be a part of such an impactful project.”
In Gowe’s second year as a member of the SVSEF Alpine U16 team during the 2021-22 divisional qualifiers she brought home three victories and six podiums. Gowe then represented the Western Region at the 2021-22 U16 National Championships in Sugarloaf, Maine.
“Our goal is to inspire others to provide similar opportunities for student athletes,” said Ashley Campion. “We understand what it takes to support an athlete making a run at the top in a sport – it’s a heavy lift. It requires total devotion of time and energy from family, coaches, and friends.”
According to SVSEF, the partnership with ICL grew from a common belief that supporting athletes both athletically and academically brings out their true potential as students and as competitors. ICL’s online model has attracted the support of some of skiing’s big names, including Bode Miller and Andrew Weibrecht.
Nate Schwing, SVSEF’s Alpine U16 Team Head Coach believes that this scholarship and fellowship recognition will help Gowe accomplish her goals.
“This is an incredible opportunity for Natalie to pursue her dreams in skiing while having educational support that can coexist with the demanding training, travel and racing lifestyle that high-achieving ski racers need to maintain,” said Schwing. “Having coached Natalie the last two seasons and witnessed her athletic, mental, and emotional growth, I’m excited to see where her journey takes her now with this inspiring support.”
“I was so surprised and honored to receive the Campion Scholarship along with being named an ICL Fellow,” said Natalie Gowe. “I am beyond grateful to the Campion family and ICL Academy for this amazing opportunity. Their belief in my pursuits academically and athletically is a strong testament to how they want to make a significant difference for ambitious student-athletes, while also inspiring others to do the same.” ￼
