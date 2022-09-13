Natalie Gowe

SVSEF’s Natalie Gowe (center) tops the podium at the U16 IMC event at Snowbird in the slalom in February.

Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Alpine Team member Natalie Gowe has been awarded the newly funded Campion Scholar Athletic Scholarship as an Institute of Civic Leadership Fellow.

This scholarship will provide financial support for the entirety of Gowe’s academic education at online private school ICL Academy along with her team tuition and associated expenses for the 2022/23 and 2023/24 ski seasons.

“This is a game changing grant that sets in motion an incredible opportunity for an incredible young lady,” said Scott McGrew, Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation’s Executive Director. “Focusing support on the interface of education and sport is where young adults find their most solid footing. It is inspiring, and we are excited and grateful to be a part of such an impactful project.”

