The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation will be providing a new scholarship opportunity for female student athletes starting this season: the Ashley Snyder Briggs Scholarship Award.

The scholarship—named after longtime foundation benefactor Ashley Snyder Briggs—will provide $10,000 towards tuition and expenses for one high-school-aged female alpine athlete per year over the next 10 years. The first recipient of the award will be announced when the 2022/23 season begins in September.

The Ashley Snyder Briggs Scholarship will be awarded each year by a committee consisting of Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation coaches and Snyder Briggs herself. According to the foundation, the scholarship will be awarded to the athlete who consistently shows love and passion for alpine ski racing, shows dedication both on the hill and in the classroom, intends to pursue the sport after high school, and demonstrates an appropriate need for financial support to chase their dreams in ski racing.

