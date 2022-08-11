The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation will be providing a new scholarship opportunity for female student athletes starting this season: the Ashley Snyder Briggs Scholarship Award.
The scholarship—named after longtime foundation benefactor Ashley Snyder Briggs—will provide $10,000 towards tuition and expenses for one high-school-aged female alpine athlete per year over the next 10 years. The first recipient of the award will be announced when the 2022/23 season begins in September.
The Ashley Snyder Briggs Scholarship will be awarded each year by a committee consisting of Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation coaches and Snyder Briggs herself. According to the foundation, the scholarship will be awarded to the athlete who consistently shows love and passion for alpine ski racing, shows dedication both on the hill and in the classroom, intends to pursue the sport after high school, and demonstrates an appropriate need for financial support to chase their dreams in ski racing.
Ashley Snyder Briggs grew up skiing and racing with the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation between 1974-1985, from her first turns on Baldy through high school. Briggs graduated from the Sun Valley Community School and eventually went on to ski race for Middlebury College’s Division 1 team. Snyder Briggs has remained close to the Wood River Valley community and to the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation.
“I have always wanted to give back to an organization that gave so much to me,” said Snyder Briggs. “There are so many acquired traits, lessons learned, and experiences gained through sport and competition, and you come away with a skillset that serves you for the rest of your life. Work ethic, goal setting, leadership, resiliency, teamwork—I am thrilled to be able to give this opportunity to a young SVSEF athlete who wants to take their sport to the next level.”
Alpine Program Director Will Brandenburg believes that the Snyder Briggs scholarship will provide opportunities for young women athletes trying to compete at the highest level of alpine skiing.
“For an athlete to work towards the highest level of ski racing, it takes a tremendous time commitment and dedicated mindset by the athlete, it takes a team of people to support so many aspects of growth and technique in the sport, and it is a significant financial commitment to cover equipment and coaching, travel, entry fees, and oftentimes some level of tutoring to maintain high-level academics,” said Brandenburg. “Ashley’s genuine understanding, generosity, and vision to help support young women who want to take this sport as far as they can, is an incredible gift to our program and to all the athletes who are awarded the Ashley Snyder Briggs Scholarship in the years to come.” ￼
