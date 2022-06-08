Sun Valley Forum spotlights “sustainability education”

Longtime Ketchum resident and philanthropist Julie Ann Wrigley participated in a panel discussion at the 7th Annual Sun Valley Forum on Monday alongside colleagues Amanda Ellis and Peter Schlosser from the newly-established Julie Ann Wrigley Global Futures Laboratory at Arizona State University.
The discussion was titled “Education for the World We Need,” and detailed the interdisciplinary approach to teaching and learning described as “sustainability education” at ASU.
Wrigley—student of anthropology, former lawyer and part of the family that founded Wrigley chewing gum—set about finding a way to support academic scholarship to address environmental devastation and climate change 20 years ago.
“It was time for universities to tear down silos and have everybody talking together,” Wrigley said. “And we needed to do it quickly.”
As a kid growing up in Los Angeles, Wrigley found abalone on the beach and enjoyed a clear view of Catalina Island 20 miles away, until oceanic pollution and the smog of Los Angeles took both away. She later worked with her husband Bill Wrigley to place 90% of the family-owned island into a conservancy, protecting it from development.
“There were some people who wanted to develop Catalina like Coney Island,” Wrigley told the Mountain Express in 2014. She has held board and chair positions with The Nature Conservancy, the World Wildlife Fund, Keep America Beautiful and The Peregrine Fund.
In 2014, Wrigley donated $50 million to found Arizona State University’s Julie Ann Wrigley Global Institute of Sustainability, home to ASU’s School of Sustainability, the first of its kind in the U.S. to offer bachelor, master and doctoral degrees in sustainability.
Ellis, Senior Director of Global Partnerships and Networks for the new Global Futures Laboratory at ASU, pointed out that Wrigley had offered a “quid pro quo” agreement with prospective universities—including her alma mater, Stanford—before making the substantial donation. The deal required that every graduating student acquire a certificate of sustainability competency, something ASU agreed to.
“Julie is such a pioneer and visionary,” Ellis said.
Schlosser, vice president and vice provost of the Global Futures Initiative at ASU and a leading Earth scientist, designed the Global Futures Laboratory, which provides a “revolutionary, transdisciplinary approach to higher education, research and partnerships and solutions,” Ellis said.
Schlosser said he also grew up seeing environmental changes in Germany, and later became dedicated to finding solutions after a visit to Antarctica.
“Humankind increasingly puts pressure on the planet that our planet cannot withstand,” Schlosser said. “The planet is talking back to us. It says, ‘you are asking me to give you services that I simply cannot give you anymore.’”
Schlosser said it’s clear that humanity must use “every path of society” to get off a dangerous trajectory beyond “planetary boundaries” for sustainability.
“As an academic institution, we must ask, what is our responsibility? We have the mandate from society to gather the knowledge that leads humanity to a safe future.” ￼
