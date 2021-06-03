The Sun Valley Culinary Institute has launched a nationwide search for a chef instructor.
Chef Naomi Everett, whose contract ends June 12, will return to her home in Peters Creek, Alaska.
“Naomi has been a wonderful asset to the school and the community, and we wish her well on her new endeavor,” institute board Chairwoman Mindy Meads said.
The institute is in communication with several chef candidates from around the country, it stated in a press release.
Institute Director Karl Uri said he felt confident that the position will be filled by the start of the school year on Sept. 24. The recruitment effort is being led by the institute’s dean of curriculum, chef Christopher Koetke.
The institute is recruiting local and visiting guest chefs to fill out its cooking class schedule and is offering new classes for the upcoming summer season.
Classes include:
• June 10, Sweet and Savory Pastries with Pastry Chef Perla Anguiano
• June 17, Indian Cuisine with Swati Bansal
• June 18, Bread Baking 101 with Vincent Carpenter
For more information visit sunvalleyculinary.org.
