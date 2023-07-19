The heatwave gripping a wide swath of the U.S. caught up with the Wood River Valley over the weekend, prompting the National Weather Service to issue its first heat advisory of the summer on Sunday. And, in a sure sign of the season, Valley residents and tourists alike headed for the river to beat the heat, like these folks taking a dip in Ketchum. Keep your tubes at the ready this week, too: The Weather Service is calling for highs to rise back into the 90s by week’s end.
