17-08-30 WD Poster art.jpg

Travis Amick’s nighttime shot of Ketchum’s ore wagons, taken in 2016, was selected as the official poster art for the 2017 Wagon Days celebration.

 Courtesy photo

Ketchum city officials are asking artists to submit ideas for the 2022 Wagon Days Poster, celebrating the beloved festival of the same name.

The winning artist will be given a $350 stipend for his or her work, which will be featured on mugs, pins, t-shirts and other commemorative items.

Submissions are due by April 30 and can be anything from a preliminary sketch to a final piece. Previous winning designs have featured watercolor, photographs, oil paintings and more.

Wagon Days takes place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2-3. ￼

