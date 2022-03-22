Ketchum city officials are asking artists to submit ideas for the 2022 Wagon Days Poster, celebrating the beloved festival of the same name.
The winning artist will be given a $350 stipend for his or her work, which will be featured on mugs, pins, t-shirts and other commemorative items.
Submissions are due by April 30 and can be anything from a preliminary sketch to a final piece. Previous winning designs have featured watercolor, photographs, oil paintings and more.
Wagon Days takes place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2-3. ￼
