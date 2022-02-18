Starry Knight
Express photo by Roland Lane

Some 70 people joined the family of Sun Valley’s Hilary Knight in the River Run Lodge late Wednesday to watch Team USA take on Canada in the Olympic hockey final in Beijing. Knight provided a spark for the Americans, scoring a short-handed goal late in the second period to the delight of her hometown fans nearly 6,000 miles away. In the end, though, Knight and the U.S. Women settled for silver, falling to the Canadians, 3-2. Express photo by Roland Lane

Load comments