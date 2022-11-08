St. Luke’s Wood River adds full-time pediatrician

Dr. Cait Hopeman and her husband, Riley, have four children: Eleanor, Riley, Addison and Gus.

 Courtesy photo

The St. Luke’s Health System has hired a new, full-time pediatrician to serve the Wood River Valley and surrounding area.

St. Luke’s Wood River announced Monday that Dr. Cait Hopeman will begin seeing patients in mid-November at the St. Luke’s Clinic in Hailey.

Hopeman will fill a position left vacant by the departure of St. Luke’s pediatrician Dr. Katherine Quayle. The St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation Pediatric Services Endowment Fund is supporting the hiring of Hopeman.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Load comments