Spur Foundation grants $203,350 to local nonprofits

The Spur Community Foundation distributed a total of $203,350 in discretionary grants to Wood River Valley nonprofits in its first of three grant cycles of 2022, which ended on March 31.
The spring discretionary grant cycle awarded money to 11 organizations across a wide spectrum of nonprofit sectors including education, recreation and health and wellness. Donations ranged in value from $5,000 to $30,000.
“We get wonderful proposals from nonprofit organizations three times a year,” said Spur Executive Director Sally Gillespie. “They tell us what they need. There are some innovative programs in this cycle, some fulfilling basic needs and some that are collaborative with other organizations. These are rock-solid programs that we deem effective in achieving results.”
Organizations receiving grants in Spur’s spring cycle of discretionary funds are:
- The Alliance of Idaho: $26,350 for its “Hazte Valer” Initial Consultation Program, which offers hour-long initial consultations with an immigration attorney to anyone who has immigration questions or needs help.
- The Crisis Hotline: $22,000 for internal staff capacity building.
- Environmental Resource Center: $25,000 for its Pick-Up for the Planet (PUP) Program, which promotes understanding of the hazards of dog waste in nature.
- Hailey Public Library: $5,000 to contract with a strategic plan facilitator.
- “I Have A Dream” Foundation-Idaho: $20,000 for its Elementary Program, which serves under-resourced students from Hailey, Bellevue and Alturas Elementary Schools.
- Idaho BaseCamp: $15,000 for its 5th Grade Outdoor Adventure Education Program, which hosts local fifth-grade students for three days at Idaho BaseCamp’s Big Lost campus.
- Rotarun Ski Club: $10,000 for an equipment garage to store grooming and snowmaking equipment indoors.
- The Sage School: $30,000 in support of the Quigley Campus Campaign to construct a new campus for the school.
- The Senior Connection: $20,000 for general support.
- Syringa Mountain School: $5,000 to enroll teachers in a year-long literacy training and coaching program to improve students’ literacy outcomes.
- Wood River Community YMCA: $25,000 to enter into a five-year program with the Parent Institute for Quality Education, which specializes in empowering families to actively engage in their children’s education and strengthen parent-school collaboration.
Spur also distributed $127,000 from “donor advised” funds so far this year. Those funds operate as a “charitable savings account,” Gillespie said: Donors put money in and decide over time where to direct it.
In 2021, Spur distributed over $800,000 in discretionary grants—awarded through an application process and made at Spur’s discretion—and $2.49 million in total, including distributions from donor-advised funds. ￼
